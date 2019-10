Police released this image of the man wanted for the burglary that happened Nov. 25, 2018.

DETROIT - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in a burglary case.

The burglary took place Nov. 25, 2018 at the Mediterranean Street Food in Detroit.

Police say the burglar fired a shot into the location at 3:31 a.m. and removed the safe containing an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

