US Postal Service suspends mail delivery in Michigan until Friday due to cold

DETROIT - The U.S. Postal Service has suspended mail service Wednesday and Thursday throughout Michigan.

The USPS sites dangerous cold as the reason for suspending service. Most post office retail operations will be open.

Due to the extreme weather conditions caused by Winter Storm Jayden, the U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended delivery, collections and pick up services throughout the state of Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday, January 30-31, 2019, to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this weather related service disruption has caused,” said District Manager Karlett Gilbert, Detroit District. “The safety and well-being of our employees is of paramount concern to the Postal Service.”

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.