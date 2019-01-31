U.S. Postal Service to resume mail delivery in Detroit district Friday

DETROIT - The U.S. Postal Service will start delivering mail again in the Detroit district Friday.

Mail service was suspended Wednesday and Thursday throughout Michigan because of dangerously cold temperatures. Most post office retail operations were still open.

“As we resume delivery, we ask our customers to continue clearing sidewalks, paths and approaches to the mailboxes for the continued safety of our letter carriers,” said Detroit District Manager Karlett Gilbert. “We sincerely thank and appreciate the assistance, cooperation and concern from customers for our employees during this unprecedented time.”

The U.S. Postal Service has information available on their website here.

