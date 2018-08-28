Van Buren Township elementary teacher on leave for performing for X-rated porn site with husband

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An elementary school teacher is on paid administrative leave while a school board investigates complaints about her operating an X-rated porn site with her husband.

Linda Janack teaches reading at Edgemont Elementary School in Van Buren Township. An investigation began after several parents complained about her involvement with a site called Hot For Teachers.

The school board held a meeting Monday night to discuss the situation further. Board members said the decision to put Janack on administrative leave was made to protect students.

"We didn't want her in the classroom around kids at this point," Van Buren Schools Superintendent Peter Kudlak said. "So that was part of the administrative leave, is to make sure she is not on property or around the students."

Janack will remain on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

School officials will discuss her employment at the board meeting next month.

