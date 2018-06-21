Veteran Michigan State Police trooper files whistleblower lawsuit against state police brass

DETROIT - A veteran Michigan State Police trooper has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against state police brass.

Scott Woodard claims he was retaliated against by two officials after he reported unauthorized spending of task force funds.

Woodard was the executive director of the Auto Theft Prevention Authority when he reported the misuse of funds in November. He believed the money from special license fees was being used to pay for a state police computer server and salaries.

The lawsuit alleges Woodard was told he's being relieved of his duties. He's currently on medical leave.

Woodard is seeking $25,000 in damages.

