Veterans, wounded warriors take part in Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon

DETROIT - Every year veterans and wounded warriors from around the country come to Detroit to take part in the annual Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon.

Most use handcycles because they have lost limbs while fighting in combat. Some participate in wheelchairs and others are vision impaired.

Many are being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington and are a part of the group Team Achilles.

The group recruits wounded veterans and helps get them to take part in marathons. Training helps keep their bodies in shape and the challenge keeps their minds sharp. The veterans tell us they love to meet with other veterans for big races like the Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon.

Local 4's Shawn Ley spent time meeting the veterans and listening to their inspiring stories. The veterans and wounded warriors were in Detroit Sunday to participate in the marathon.



