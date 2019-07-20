Vibe Ride Detroit opens new location in Detroit

DETROIT - A new gym will be calling Downtown Detroit home and it’s one of a kind. Local 4 got an exclusive look, just one day before the big grand opening.

Vibe Ride Detroit is a fitness experience that specializes in indoor cycling, TRX Training, Body sculpting and yoga. The franchise is based out of Atlanta, but Detroit is the first location outside of the ‘Peach State’.

Native Detroiter and fitness professional Latricia Wilder is the owner of the Downtown Detroit studio. She said this is something many haven’t experience before.

“I brought it here because I found that we have a hole in the market for just upscale, more boutique of a gym," Wilder said. "We have a lot of big box gyms but not a lot of, outside of yoga, boutique fitness studios, that can give you a well round of multiple classes."

The grand opening is July 20 at 2 p.m. It’s located at 1026 Randolph Street.