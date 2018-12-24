Victim of Detroit shooting refuses to give police information

A 27-year-old man who was injured after being shot in Detroit refuses to provide information about the shooting to officers, according to Detroit police.

Officials visited the victim at the hospital on Monday after the shooting to get information. The victim spoke to officers, but would not provide any details.

The victim stated that he was walking down an unknown street when he heard shots being fired and felt pain. He would not provide any additional information.

If you have any information call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

