VIDEO: 15-year-old boy shot multiple times on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Video from a party store shows the moment a teenage boy was shot Thursday night near the intersection of Promenade Avenue and Chalmers Street.

According to authorities, just before 7:45 p.m., the 15-year-old victim was traveling westbound on Promenade Avenue in a Buick when a blue pickup truck traveling northbound on Chalmers Street blocked the Buick from exiting the intersection. At that time, an unknown person on foot approached the Buick from behind and fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

"He couldn't escape the shooting," said Detroit Police Deputy Chief David LeValley.

The driver of the Buick drove to a business in the 9000 block of Chalmers Street, where police were called. The car was riddled with bullets and the boy was shot multiple times.

"We're talking to him, trying to figure out who the suspect might be and what the motive might be," LeValley said.

The victim is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police collected evidence outside the party store to help track down the suspects behind the shooting. They're hoping the community sees the surveillance video and speaks up about what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

