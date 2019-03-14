VIDEO: Detroit police seek man who stole running car outside gas station

Detroit police are looking for a man who stole a car that was left running outside a gas station on the city's west side.

Here's the info from DPD:

On Sunday, March 3, 2019, at approximately 7:20 a.m. in the 23600 block of Grand River, a suspect entered the victim’s vehicle, which had been left running outside the location. The victim, who was in the gas station, observed the suspect inside his vehicle and ran out to it then opened the driver’s door.

The suspect drove off, dragging the victim until he fell to the ground. The suspect then fled westbound toward Telegraph. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Suspect: B/M, approximately 30-years of age. Wearing a baseball cap, white zip-up hooded jacket, white & black sweat pants and white & black gym shoes.

Taken: Red, 2018 Nissan Sentra, 4 door sedan

If anyone recognizes this suspect, or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

