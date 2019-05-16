VIDEO: Detroit police seek person of interest after woman found dead in dumpster on city's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police want to speak with a man who they say was with a woman before her body was found Wednesday in a dumpster on the city's east side.

Original report: Woman's body found inside dumpster on Detroit's east side

Police said the 26-year-old woman's body was found in the 1600 block of Robert Bradby Drive.

According to investigators, the victim was seen with a man inside the building's elevator. Police believe the man may have information about the woman's death.

The man is described as black with a medium build. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and wheat-colored boots.

Anyone with information about the crime or the man's identity is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.