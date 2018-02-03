VIDEO: Father of sexual abuse victims discusses outburst after charging at Larry Nassar in court

EATON COUNTY, Mich. - The father of three sexual abuse victims who charged at Larry Nassar in court during his sentencing in Eaton County responded Friday.

Watch him speaking about what happened above.

Randall Margraves said he was embarrassed by his actions earlier in the day, and he was at the court to support his daughters.

Margraves said he knew his daughters were victims of Nassar, but he didn't know the full extent until he heard their victim impact statements. He said he saw Nassar shaking his head while his daughters spoke, something that prompted him to lash out at him.

“Putting that together with his reaction kind of set me off a little bit," Margraves said.

You can watch the full video of the incident below. WARNING: There is explicit language in the video.

Before running at Nassar, Margraves called Nassar a "son of a b****," and the judge told him not to swear in court.

UPDATE: Father who charged at Nassar will not be punished

Margraves also said he would like to be locked in a room with Nassar.

"I ask you to, as part of the sentencing, to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," he said. "Would you do that?"

LIVE STREAM: More victims to speak at another sentencing for Larry Nassar in Michigan

No, sir, I can't do that," Judge Janice Cunningham said.

"Would you give me one minute?" Margraves asked.

"You know that I can't do that," Cunningham said. "That's not how our legal system works."

Margraves ran at Nassar and was tackled by three officers. He was held down for one minute while being handcuffed.

"Let me at him," he shouted from the ground. "That son of a b****. I want that son of a b****. Give me one minute with that b******."

"Relax, sir," an officer Margraves. "Relax. Take it easy, buddy. Just relax."

The officers stood him up after he calmed down.

"Where is he?" Margraves asked as he got to his feet.

Margraves asked the Eaton County police officers, "What if this happened to you guys?"

Judge dismisses contempt charge

The Eaton County sheriff said Margraves was held on the judge's orders.

The sheriff said even though Margraves didn't touch Nassar, the threat alone could have warranted a charge.

A special hearing was held Friday for the father, and Cunningham decided not to hand down a punishment.

The county prosecutor will decide if Margraves will be charged with assault.

Margraves has 3 daughters involved in case

Margraves was standing with his two daughters -- Lauren and Madison Margraves -- in the Eaton County courtroom. Both are victims of Nassar.

Margraves' third daughter, Morgan, is also a victim. She testified during day five of Nassar's sentencing in Ingham County.

Prosecutor demands calm in courtroom

"You do not behave like that," Prosecutor Angela Povilaitis said. "No one can behave like this. I want to make sure it's crystal clear."

"You haven't lived through it, lady," Margraves told her.

"You cannot behave like this," Povilaitis said. "This is letting him (Nassar) have this power over us, OK? She (the victim) will come out and tell you this."

Local 4's Nick Monacelli is in the courtroom and said Margraves didn't land a hit on Nassar before police brought him down.

"I don't want to see another parents get arrested or put handcuffs on, or a victim," Povilaitis said. "We cannot behave like this. I understand Mr. Margraves' frustration, but you cannot do this. This is not helping your children, this is not helping your community, this is not helping us. This is not helping the police department. Use your words. Use your experiences to get him and to change. Do not use physical violence."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.