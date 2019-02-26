VIDEO: Large fire burns at plastics manufacturing company in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - A large fire is burning at a storage facility in Auburn Hills.
- The fire is at the US Farathane facility near I-75 and University Drive.
- Firefighters are working to control the flames.
- The flames appear to be contained to a fenced-in area outside the US Farathane building.
- Workers have been evacuated from the adjacent building.
Here's more aerial video of the fire:
No injuries have been reported.
Dozens of drivers on I-75 reported the flames and plume of thick, black smoke.
The facility is located at 2700 High Meadow Circle, just south of University Drive.
US Farathane is a plastics manufacturing company.
Here's video from when the helicopter first arrived on scene Tuesday morning:
Watch Larry Spruill's noon report below.
