VIDEO: Large fire burns at plastics manufacturing company in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - A large fire is burning at a storage facility in Auburn Hills.

The fire is at the US Farathane facility near I-75 and University Drive.

Firefighters are working to control the flames.

The flames appear to be contained to a fenced-in area outside the US Farathane building.

Workers have been evacuated from the adjacent building.

Here's more aerial video of the fire:

No injuries have been reported.

Dozens of drivers on I-75 reported the flames and plume of thick, black smoke.

The facility is located at 2700 High Meadow Circle, just south of University Drive.

US Farathane is a plastics manufacturing company.

Here's video from when the helicopter first arrived on scene Tuesday morning:

Watch Larry Spruill's noon report below.

