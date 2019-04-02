VIDEO: Man breaks into Westland cell phone store, display falls on top of him

WESTLAND, Mich. - Westland police are looking for help to identify a man who broke into a cell phone store earlier this month.

The Westland Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a subject shown on video during the commission of a burglary of the Metro PCS store located at 4683 S. Middlebelt Rd. The burglary occurred on March 4, 2019 at approximately 10:40 p.m.

The subject is shown on video entering the store and stealing multiple cellular telephones. In one instance, he is seen attempting to pull a phone off of its security device causing the display to fall on top of him. (See video above)

The subject is described as a black male with pointed black facial hair on his chin. He was wearing a tan jacket, tan khaki type pants, a black knit cap with a white circular logo, and tan work boots. The subject is seen after re-entering the store without the jacket wearing a tan colored hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the front.

If you have any information regarding this incident, or are able to identify the subject pictured in the video, please contact Detective Farrar at 734-721-7912.

