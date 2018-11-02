VIDEO: Man drops hundreds of nails, screws in Ferndale Police Department parking lot

Ferndale police are looking for a man who reportedly left hundreds of nails and screws in the police department and courthouse parking lots. (WDIV)

FERNDALE, Mich. - Police are looking for a man who was captured on video dropping hundreds of screws and nails in the parking lot of the Ferndale Police Department and courthouse.

The screws and nails damaged the tires of a Ferndale police cruiser, the car of a court employee and the car of a woman visiting Ferndale City Hall.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Ferndale Police Department at 248-541-3650 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

