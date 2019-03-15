VIDEO: Man shoves cashier, grabs money from register at Detroit McDonald's

Police are looking for a man involved in a Feb. 13, 2019 unarmed robbery of a McDonald's on Gratiot Avenue. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection to an unarmed robbery that occurred on the city's east side.

According to authorities, just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 13, a man was on his cellphone inside a McDonald's restaurant in the 10000 block of Gratiot Avenue. Police said when the cashier opened the register, the man approached, pushed the cashier out of the way, grabbed an undisclosed amount of money and ran away.

Surveillance video of the incident can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

