VIDEO: Man sneaks into Washtenaw County home, steals purse right in front of sleeping teenager

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - A man was caught on video sneaking into a Washtenaw County home and stealing a purse right next to a teenager who was sleeping on the couch before rushing out because of the family dog.

Police said the incident happened around 11 a.m. Monday.

Video shows the man driving up in a purple SUV and walking around before sneaking into the garage and into the kitchen.

A camera above the door from the garage into the kitchen captured video of the man creeping through the kitchen and grabbing a purse off the table. A 15-year-old girl who was home sick was sleeping on the couch just feet away, the homeowner said.

Video shows him rushing back out the door as the family's dog comes into view.

He reversed most of the way out the winding driveway before going into the grass in the front yard and pulling out onto the road.

The homeowner said she was upstairs at the time and heard the garage door make a noise. When she went downstairs, she said she saw her daughter was still sleeping and there weren't any visible cars in the parking area.

When the man started backing out, she saw a vehicle pull out of the driveway. She didn't realize her purse was missing until the evening, at which point the family checked the video, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the incident is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-973-7711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The family also provided the below images of the man.

