VIDEO: Michigan boy trapped underwater for 8 minutes in South Carolina resort pool

Surveillance video captured the horrific moments a 12-year-old boy became trapped in a pool drain at a resort in South Carolina.

NBC News reports the boy, who is from Michigan, was on vacation with his family at the Avista Resort in North Myrtle Beach. He was playing with another boy in a lazy river when his leg became stuck in a drainage pipe.

"One of them then lifted a 3-foot by 3-foot grate and got stuck when his leg was sucked into a pipe.

The boy's head quickly slipped underwater. The other boy tried to pull him out and then yelled for help after about 90 seconds, causing a woman to run over. Signs near the pool indicated no lifeguards were on duty."

A corrections officer who also was vacation at the resort "spent several minutes trying to alternately pull the boy to safety and keep him breathing."

When police arrived to help, the boy had been underwater for 7 minutes and 22 seconds. He was finally freed and pulled out of the water 7 minutes and 40 seconds after first going under.

Officers used CPR to revive the boy.

