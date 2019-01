Members of the Michigan Humane Society rescue team helped save a dog from the roof of an abandoned house in Detroit. (Facebook.com/michiganhumane)

DETROIT - Cats get stuck in trees, dogs get stuck on...roofs?

The Michigan Humane Society rescue team jumped into action to save a dog trapped on the roof of an abandoned house in Detroit after a citizen spotted him and called for help. With the assistance of the caller, the team members were able to lure the dog to them and get him off the house.

The dog, named Monty, was adopted after the rescue.

Watch video from the rescue below.

