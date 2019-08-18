VIDEO: Michigan State Police apprehend suspected car thief

DETROIT - Michigan State Police troopers apprehended a suspected car thief Thursday.

According to authorities, no one was injured and there was no damage done to any property.

Police used a helicopter, thermal imaging and K-9 units to track the suspect to a tree he was hiding in.

Video of the pursuit and arrest can be seen above.

Great work by the troops and Trooper 2. No one hurt. No damage to cars. Bad guy in jail! pic.twitter.com/03RSDb8cn8 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 18, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.