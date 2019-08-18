News

VIDEO: Michigan State Police apprehend suspected car thief

By Dane Sager Kelly - Web Producer

DETROIT - Michigan State Police troopers apprehended a suspected car thief Thursday.

According to authorities, no one was injured and there was no damage done to any property. 

Police used a helicopter, thermal imaging and K-9 units to track the suspect to a tree he was hiding in.

Video of the pursuit and arrest can be seen above.

