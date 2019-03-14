VIDEO: Michigan woman mad about tomatoes throws cookie case, tries to jump counter at Burger King

Police say Porsha Tyler was angry when Burger King put tomatoes on her burger and didn't refund the purchase. (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. - A 34-year-old woman threw a cookie display case at a Burger King employee, tried to jump the counter, tossed food at a worker and whipped a wet floor sign across the restaurant when she tried to get a refund for a burger that had tomatoes on it.

Police said Porsha Tyler, of Harper Woods, went into the Burger King at 34835 Plymouth Road in Livonia on Jan. 27 because a burger she ordered with no tomatoes the night before had tomatoes.

When a Burger King employee offered Porsha Tyler a replacement meal instead of a refund, she became angry, police say. (WDIV)

Employees offered Tyler a complimentary replacement meal, police said. It wasn't enough, though, as security cameras captured Tyler's reaction.

The employees were not injured.

Livonia police arrested Tyler Monday on a four-count misdemeanor warrant. Her bond was set at $2,000 or 10 percent. She is due back in court March 26.

