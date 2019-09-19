VIDEO: Police investigate Southfield nail salon burglary

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Police are investigating a burglary that occurred just before 4:45 a.m. Thursday at Be Nails on Telegraph Road, south of 12 Mile Road.

Surveillance cameras captured a man shattering the nail salon's front door before grabbing a cash register and running off on foot. He was in the salon for about five seconds.

Kelly Tran and her father own Be Nails. They watched the burglary in real time from their phones via a stream from the security cameras.

The man was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gold shorts and white shoes.

It's unknown how much money he stole.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

Surveillance videos the burglary can be seen below.

