VIDEO: Police seek public assistance in identifying Dearborn Heights burglary suspects

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating two men wanted in connection with a Monday burglary.

According to the Dearborn Heights Police Department, at about 7 p.m., two men broke into a trailer at Nevets Glass, located near the intersection of Van Born and Gulley roads. The two stole several tools and a large folding ladder.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has any information relevant to the case is asked to contact the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-7468.

Video of the suspects can be seen above.

