VIDEO: Police seek public assistance in identifying triple shooting suspects

DETROIT - Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating two men wanted in connection with a fatal Aug. 8 shooting.

According to authorities, at about 9 p.m. in the 19300 block Westmoreland Road, three men were sitting in a black Chevrolet Impala when a dark Jeep Cherokee approached. Police said someone from inside the Jeep fired shots. As the victims attempted to flee, the Jeep followed, firing multiple shots into the Impala.

Police said the driver of the Impala lost control and struck a telephone pole in the 17800 block of Seven Mile Road.

At about 9:05 p.m., a surveillance camera at a gas station on McNichols Road captured the Jeep pulling up and getting gas. The Jeep was recovered at about 9:45 p.m. on Glenwood Street, between Brock Avenue and Hayes Street.

Surveillance video of the two men and the Jeep can be seen above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.