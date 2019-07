DETROIT - A viewer sent in video of flames coming out of the chimney of the Parc restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said it was a grease fire that was quickly brought under control.

Fire at Parc restaurant in Campus Martius Park on July 16, 2019.

Fire at Parc restaurant in Campus Martius Park on July 16, 2019.

Fire at Parc restaurant in Campus Martius Park on July 16, 2019.

Fire at Parc restaurant in Campus Martius Park on July 16, 2019.

Video credit: Edward Maurer

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.