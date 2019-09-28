Video shows gunman standing through sunroof during Highland Park road rage incident

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Wild video shows a gunman standing through a truck's sunroof to fire shots during a road rage incident in Highland Park.

Police said it happened Friday at 3 a.m. in a strip club parking lot in the area of Woodward Avenue and McNichols Road. Police are still trying to figure out if anyone was injured. They believe eight to 10 shots were fired.

A Land Rover and a pickup truck were going north on Woodward Avenue when the Land Rover pulled into the strip club parking lot and the pickup followed. The gunman opened fire before the vehicle sped off.

Police are investigating.

