Video shows Livonia road rage incident; man charged

LIVONIA, Mich. - A 47-year-old Livonia man faces an assault charge after video captured a road rage incident July 18 on Plymouth Road.

David Brown faces a misdemeanor assault and battery charge as he is accused of punching the driver of a pickup truck during a traffic altercation.

Livonia police said a witness was able to record cellphone video of Brown's actions. Police said Brown can be seen on video trying to drag the victim out of his truck, then yanking off one of his shoes and throwing it across Plymouth Road. The attacker eventually got back into his own truck and drove away.

The witness was also able to record Brown’s license plate. The video recording was subsequently turned over to Livonia police who conducted an investigation which led to his arrest, police said.

Brown was arraigned on the charge.

