Video shows Macomb County bodybuilder brutally attacking girlfriend

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Surveillance video from inside a Washington Township home shows a bodybuilder brutally attacking his girlfriend Sunday.

More than 30 minutes of footage allegedly shows Paul Bashi, 35, punching, kicking, stabbing and burning his 22-year-old girlfriend.

Sources said the footage shows Bashi looking at his girlfriend's phone before he starts assaulting her. She was allegedly hit 50 times, kicked 100 times, stabbed more than 24 times with different knives and burned with hot wax. Bashi also allegedly hit her with furniture and threw cans of protein powder at her.

She was seen moving around during the attack but she didn't have the strength to escape.

Prosecutors said the bodybuilder left his girlfriend lying on the porch of their Washington Township home to die.

"It was really extreme," neighbor Derrick Williams said. "I mean, she was physically unable to get up off the porch. One of my other neighbors called and said, 'Hey, they had another fight. He ran off. She's sitting on the porch.'"

Williams said he ran two doors down and found his neighbor on the porch.

“She was just sprawled across the porch, not able to move, bloody, groaning and stuff,” Williams said.

Police said Bashi and his girlfriend were in a physical altercation. When deputies arrived, they found her lying on the porch, bleeding from multiple puncture wounds to her head and right side of her body.

Bashi was later found walking down a nearby street with blood on his shirt.

Bashi is facing one count of assault with intent to murder and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Police said that substance was Jintropin, which is a steroid.

Bashi is being held on $5 million bail. His next court date is Aug. 14.

