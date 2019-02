DETROIT - Surveillance video shows the moment a man allegedly tried to abduct a 5-year-old girl in Detroit.

It happened Sunday afternoon on Wheelock Street near Lafayette Boulevard. The girl was outside playing with her older sister.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the man walking across the street and toward the girls.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police.

