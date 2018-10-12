Video shows men violently beating Roseville bowling alley employee with fists, stool, bowling ball

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Video from inside a Roseville bowling alley shows two men violently attacking an employee after they were asked to leave, according to police.

The men were part of a group that was bowling at Apollo Lanes, on Gratiot Avenue in Roseville, around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

While they were bowling, the group became unruly and started causing a disturbance, officials said. They were asked to leave by a 28-year-old Roseville man who works at the bowling alley, police said.

Several members of the group surrounded the bowling counter where the employee was standing, officials said. One man reached over the counter and punched the employee in the face while a second man stepped behind the counter and began to violently beat the employee, according to authorities.

The first man picked up a bar stool during the fight and struck the employee on the head, police said. He then picked up a blue bowling ball and smashed the employee on the back of the head, according to officials.

Police are searching for a man in connection with a fight at a Roseville bowling alley. (WDIV)

The second man punched and kicked the employee in the face and body, police said.

When the employee fell to the ground, video shows the men continuing to kick him in the head.

Police said the men left the bowling alley after the fight.

The employee was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The second man is in his early 20s and has been identified by detectives.

Police said the first man is in his early 20s and weighs about 200 pounds. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a white T-shirt, a black, short-sleeved button-up shirt and black pants. He had a close-shaved beard and tattoos on his arms, police said.

Anyone who can identify the first man is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4510.

You can see a video of the fight below. WARNING: The video of the fight contains violent and graphic content.

