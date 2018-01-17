News

VIDEOS: Bright light seen, loud explosion heard in Metro Detroit

By Derick Hutchinson
A bright light was seen and a loud explosion was heard across Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Videos are pouring in from across Metro Detroit of a bright light that appeared to flash in the sky in Metro Detroit.

Hundreds of residents reported seeing the light and hearing a loud boom.

You can view videos that were posted across social media and sent to Local 4 below:

From Dave Sullivan: 

