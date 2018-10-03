Vigil held for 3 killed in Eastpointe house fire

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - A 13-year-old girl died from her injuries days after her parents were killed in a fire at their Eastpointe home.

READ: 13-year-old girl dies from injuries days after parents killed in Eastpointe house fire

A crowd gathered at the home Tuesday night to remember the three killed in the fire and to show support for the only survivor.

Anja Rosavac, 13, and her parents Steve and Jasmine Rosavac, and Mia, 16, were in the house at the time of the fire.

Police responded to the scene on Nevada Street around 7 a.m. Saturday after several 911 calls were made about the fire.

When police officers arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames. Officers learned Mia escaped the fire. Mia was released from the hospital with minor burns.

Leonard Black never imagined he and his wife would be standing outside his brother and sister-in-law's house grieving.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the family's expenses and funeral costs. You can donate here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.