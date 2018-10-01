13-year-old girl dies from injuries days after parents killed in Eastpointe house fire

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - A 13-year-old girl has died from her injuries days after her parents were killed in a fire at their Eastpointe home, family members said.

The girl, her parents and her 16-year-old sister were in the home at the time of the fire, officials said.

The 13-year-old and her parents -- both in their 40s -- were rescued from the burning home, but her parents didn't survive. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but family members said she died Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 killed in Eastpointe house fire, one victim in critical condition

"I still don't believe it," Natasha Radosavac said. "My brother and his wife are really strong-willed people. I don't believe how this could have happened without them getting out."

Police responded to the scene on Nevada Street around 7 a.m. Saturday after several 911 calls were made about the fire.

When police officers arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames. Officers learned the 16-year-old girl had escaped the fire.

The 16-year-old girl was released from the hospital with minor burns.

"I saw smoke billowing on this side of the area and a lady was screaming, 'Help. Help,'" neighbor Suzanne Abid said.

Abid said she didn't realize the severity of the situation until she got closer to her neighbor's home. Eastpointe police and fire investigators are working with state and local partners to determine the cause of the fire.

"I was praying," Abid said. "I was praying for the best."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the family's expenses and funeral costs. You can donate here.

