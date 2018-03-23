Vintage moped stolen at gunpoint from gas station on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A vintage moped was stolen Thursday from a gas station on Detroit's west side after a man confronted its rider and pulled out a gun.

Kyle Williams said he was at the BP gas station at Fenkell Avenue and Southfield Road around 3 p.m. when a man approached him in a Chrysler 300 and started asking him questions about his 1994 green and red Tomos moped.

This moped was stolen March 22, 2018 from a Detroit gas station. (WDIV)

Williams said he gets questions about the moped all the time, so he talked with the man before telling him it wasn't for sale.

"The driver ended up brandishing a gun and showed me [it], and the passenger got out of the car and came around and took off on it," he said.

Williams said police believe they have the license plate number of the vehicle the thieves were driving, and police also have footage from the station's Project Green Light cameras.

"I'm not really too angry; I'm just feeling empty. I work hard. I don't steal from anybody and I go to work every day, and it just hurts," Williams said.

He said he has posted about the moped on Facebook in case the thieves try to sell it.

