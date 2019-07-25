Viral video shows driver doing doughnuts at Taylor park as children play nearby

TAYLOR, Mich. - A viral video shows a man doing doughnuts on the grass at a Taylor park while children play nearby.

Neighbors tried to stop the man, but he didn't stop.

"That's why everyone was freaking out. Too many kids. You cannot do that," neighbor Lucy Stamp said.

Photos and videos of the man doing doughnuts at Northwest Park made their way to social media. A police officer recognized the truck and tracked down the man, who was issued a citation. His truck was impounded.

