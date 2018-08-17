Visitation Friday, Saturday for slain Detroit police Officer Fadi Shukur

DETROIT - The family of Officer Fadi Shukur is asking the public to join them Friday and this weekend as they hold a visitation and funeral for the fallen Detroit police officer.

Shukur, 30, served with the Detroit Police Department for just 6 months before being struck by a vehicle on Aug. 4. He died in the hospital two weeks later.

The crash happened about 2:40 a.m. Aug. 4. Shukur was struck while he and his partner were assisting with a crowd control issue in the 18800 block of West McNichols Road near Stahelin Street in Detroit. Jonathan David Cole, 19, is accused of striking Shukur with his vehicle at a high rate of speed while Shukur was walking to his scout car. Cole left the scene, but later turned himself in at a Detroit police precinct.

Shukur is survived by his wife Nadeen Maroof Shukur. The couple was married on June 29.

"Fadi Shukur's dream was to always help people when they were in need," reads a statement from his family.

Shukur was a veteran who served in the United States Navy for six years on the USS Carl Vinson. He was born in Iraq and became a United States citizen in 2010.

Visitation and funeral details

Visitation

Southfield Funeral Home

Friday Aug. 17, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday Aug. 18, 2018 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Church Services

A Requiem Mass will take place Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at 10 a.m. at St. George Chaldean Catholic Church -- 45700 Dequindre Rd, Shelby Township, MI 48317

A committal service will follow the Requiem Mass at White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery -- 621 W Long Lake Rd, Troy, MI 48098

