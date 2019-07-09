Visitation held for auto industry icon Lee Iacocca

CLAWSON, Mich. - Many in Metro Detroit are pausing to honor Lee Iacocca after his death at the age of 94 last week.

The automaker left his mark on Detroit. In the 1970s and '80s his name evoked images of executive suites, power plays, and the grit and savvy needed to sell American cars.

He was so widely admired that there was serious talk of him running for president in 1988. His visitation was held Tuesday and a steady stream of visitors has gathered at Lynch and Son's Funeral Home in Clawson.

Iacocca was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, but made Detroit his home. The parking lot for his visitation was full of vehicles he made famous, the Jeep, the Mustang and the minivan.

Some said he transformed Chrysler forever and brought the company the Jeep line of SUVs, now the automaker's crown jewel.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.