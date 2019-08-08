Wahlburgers opening fourth Michigan location in Royal Oak today

DETROIT - Wahlburgers will open the doors to their newest Michigan location on Thursday.

The new spot, their fourth in Michigan, will be in Royal Oak. The 5,100 sq ft. restaurant is located at the corner of Woodward Avenue and 13 Mile Road.

"We have fallen in love with Michigan and its people as they have been so welcoming to our family. We are truly looking forward to bringing our fourth location to the state as we open our doors in Royal Oak" said Mark Wahlberg.

Wahlburgers previously opened restaurants in Detroit, Taylor and Flint.

