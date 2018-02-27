Walled Lake seventh-grade inventor expands distribution, commitment to oral health education

WALLED LAKE, Mich. - The 12-year-old founder of Zolli Candy announced Tuesday her 250k Smiles Program will be expanded to the 1 Million Smiles Program.

Based out of Walled Lake, Zolli Candy is a natural, gluten-free, nut-free, dairy-free, vegan and non-GMO lollipop, containing healthy sugar alternatives and is certified sugar-free by Sugarwise. The candy was developed to neutralize acid in the mouth in order to reduce the risk of tooth decay.

The 1 Million Smiles Program aims to reduce tooth decay through education, entrepreneurship and by empowering children, and gives away the tooth-friendly candies to schools and dentists who promote oral health education.

Alina Morse said the expansion of the program comes after the company's distribution has expanded to reach more than 4,000 Walmart stores.

"It's so rewarding to share the mission of Zollipops and our commitment to oral health education in schools," said Morse. "To now be able to give 1 million Zollipops is going to be incredible. We are not only committed to doing our part to protect and promote healthy smiles, but we're also happy to share our delicious creations with people and organizations who are committed to the same."

The jump in distribution enables Zolli Candy to commit 10 percent of profits to support an increase in oral health education in schools.

