Warren City Council candidate accused of lying about address

WARREN, Mich. - A candidate running for the Warren City Council is accused of lying about his address.

On a signed affidavit, Eddie Kabacinski listed his residence as a home on Hudson Avenue. Council candidate Jerry Bell alleges that Kabacinski doesn't live there.

Local 4 obtained a water usage report that showed Kabacinski used no water at the residence between April and July. He said it's because he got a letter saying that said he may have had lead in his service lines, so he was using bottled water.

"So I have been using big bottled water from Aldi and bottled water for drinking," he said. "I use the general tap water for bathing and general cleaning around the house."

