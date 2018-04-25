Warren City Council overrides Mayor Jim Fouts' veto on medical marijuana

WARREN, Mich. - Medical marijuana was a hot topic at Tuesday's Warren City Council meeting.

On April 9, the council members voted to adopt a new ordinance to regulate medical marijuana. Three days later, Mayor Jim Fouts vetoed the ordinance, saying he wanted tighter restrictions on where dispensaries and grow operations could be.

On Tuesday night, the council needed five votes to override the veto and adopt the ordinance.

The Warren ordinance would ensure medical marijuana operations and facilities be at least 1,000 feet away from schools and at least 500 feet away from places of worship, government buildings, playgrounds and daycare centers.

Fouts vetoed the ordinance because he wanted the buffer zones increased, but he won't get his way. Council members made it clear they don't believe medical marijuana is evil.

Amy Brown owns a lab that would be inspecting the pot from grow operations and dispensaries around the state. She has one of the 10 licenses of any kind of pot business that will be allowed in Warren.

