Warren City Hall to host Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall

WARREN, Mich. - A traveling memorial dedicated to those lost during the Vietnam War will be on display at Warren City Hall from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, according to a release from the city.

"Two members of my Hazel Park High School cross country team, including the captain, were killed in the Vietnam War," said Warren Mayor Jim Fouts. "There are currently 48 soldiers from the State of Michigan who have not yet returned home."

The Michigan Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is dedicated to the 2,654 Michigan soldiers who died during the war, according to the release.

"It sends the message that we will not forget those who did not come home from the divisive war and are listed as killed in action or still listed as missing in action," the release states.

A ceremony will take place at the city hall at 1 p.m. Sept. 30.

The wall is sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 154.

