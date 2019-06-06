Warren hit-and-run drags man's body nearly 1 mile, investigation closes road 8 hours

WARREN, Mich. - A gruesome hit-and-run, in which the victim was dragged nearly a mile Wednesday night, closed Schoenherr Road from Julius Avenue to Groesbeck Highway in Warren for eight hours.

ORIGINAL STORY: Deadly hit-and-run has Schoenherr closed from Julius to Groesbeck in Warren

According to authorities, a 55-year-old Warren man was walking across Schoenherr Road when he was hit by a northbound car. Police said he was dragged for nearly a mile by what is believed to be a red or burgundy Chrysler Sebring. Witnesses said the car was missing its grill.

Two more vehicles hit the man and stopped. The driver of the third vehicle made the 911 call.

Cynthia Novosesky lives in the same group home with the victim, Peter Chisolm, moved into just five days ago.

"He was a noble brother," Novesesky said. "He loved music and he was a very respectul person."

Novesesky said Chisolm walked to a nearby store down the street for a drink. That's when he was struck by the Chrsyler.

Police are still looking for the Chrysler and its driver.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700

