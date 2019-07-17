Warren man arrested after police find loaded gun during traffic stop for window tint

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - A Warren man was arrested Tuesday after state troopers found a loaded gun in the back of his car during a traffic stop for window tint, according to officials.

Michigan State Police troopers said they pulled the man over around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday on Town Center Drive near Second Avenue in Highland Park because of window tint.

When they asked the 24-year-old man for his driver's license, he said it was on the floor behind the passenger's seat, police said.

He began to reach for the floor of the back seat and troopers saw what appeared to be a firearm on the floorboard, according to authorities.

Troopers found a fully loaded Taurus 9 mm gun on the floor, officials said.

The man was arrested and the gun was seized, police said.

