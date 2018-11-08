Warren police: Officers shot man who pointed gun at them

WARREN, Mich. - A man was shot by Warren police Wednesday after pointing a weapon at officers, according to authorities.

The two officers who opened fire are on administrative leave and the man who was shot is at Beaumont Royal Oak and is expected to recover. Police said it appears the man wanted to end his life. Part of the investigation is to see if the man tried to get police to end his life for him.

Warren police detectives, with help from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, spent hours in the 5500 block of Hartlein Drive.

"When I came out I saw a lot of commotion at the end of the block and I didn't know what was going on or what house it was but I knew it was on this side," said Linda Zyza, a neighbor.

Zyza later learned the reason and severity of why investigations were just a few doors down.

"Well, it is unfortunate that it happened," Zyza said.

Warren police said someone called 911 informing them that a man inside the house was threatening to harm himself with a gun. It's unclear if the caller was inside the house or just knew of the unstable condition of the man inside.

According to police the man refused to drop the gun. Warren police claims the man turned the weapon towards the two officers and police reacted with gunfire.

"I'm sure they didn't want to do what they did, pull the trigger, but if faced with that situation that's what they're trained to do," Zyza said.

Warren police said the officers feared for their safety. The man was shot once in the groin, he's expected to survive. Longtime neighbor Zyza can't believe her neighbor's house is a crime scene, and she's remorseful for the officers involved and the man who was shot.

"I feel bad for the family. That things happened that way," she said.

ORIGINAL: Man shot by Warren police after pointing weapon at officers, authorities say

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.