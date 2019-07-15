Warren resident and former physician sentenced for illicit drug distribution and identity theft

Dimitar Cvetkoski stole the identities of two local physicians to create the fraudulent prescriptions.

DETROIT - A Warren man was sentenced on Monday to 64 months in prison for creating and distributing fraudulent controlled substance prescriptions.

Dimitar Cvetkoski was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Paul D. Borman. According to court records, Cvetkoski, 41, posted advertisements on Craigslist, illicitly marketing controlled substances.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Matthew Schneider, made the announcement with FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit division, Timothy R. Slater.

In one advertisement, Cvetkoski wrote: “Have Party favors, Rx, Or whatever you need if you’re interested.”

Cvetkoski stole the identities of two local physicians to create the fraudulent prescriptions that he distributed, and attempted to distribute to third parties.

Cvetkoski also created fraudulent prescriptions that he used to obtain controlled substances for himself.

Additionally, Cvetkoski admitted that he engaged in credit card fraud and illicitly possessed around 130 credit card numbers belonging to third parties.

Cvetkoski had previously been licensed to practice medicine but his license had lapsed and he was not authorized to prescribe controlled substances while he was engaged in his illicit activity.

Among the controlled substances that Cvetkoski illegally distributed, and attempted to distribute, were numerous opioid-based drugs.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Madison Heights Police Department, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew J. Yahkind.

