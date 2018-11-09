Warren teenagers charged with inciting a riot after massive schoolyard fight

WARREN, Mich. - A brawl broke out at the same high school where a student was stabbed to death earlier this year.

The fight started in the courtyard of the high school. It began as a fight between two students and ended with nearly 20 students viciously stomping on a boy and his sister. It led to multiple arrests.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 arrested, staff member assaulted in brawl at Fitzgerald High School in Warren

Police said two 16-year-olds planned the fight and are facing charges, including assault and battery and inciting a riot.

"It's almost unheard of," said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer. "You don't hear about that too often, but we're concerned about the safety of all of our students."

The school liaison officer and his security team stepped in to break up the fight. One staff member chipped a tooth. Another suffered a leg injury trying to separate the teens.

One of the teens involved spoke Thursday with Local 4. They said several students jumped in during the fight. The teen's mother said she feels there isn't enough security at Fitzgerald High School -- the same high school where a student was fatally stabbed in September.

Dwyer disagrees.

"I feel very confident as I speak to you right now that what we have in place is keeping the school safe," Dwyer said.

While investigators are still reviewing numerous videos, the commissioner has a message for parents and students.

"You have act responsible," Dwyer said. "Parents have to send a message to kids. It's just that small percentage that caused the problems that occurred yesterday."

