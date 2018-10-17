Warren woman accused of crashing into light pole with child in car during Clinton Twp. police chase

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Warren woman is accused of crashing into a light pole while leading Clinton Township police on a chase with a child in the car, according to authorities.

Employees called police Tuesday about a vehicle at Gratiot Avenue and 15 Mile Road that had been parked in a parking lot for about an hour. The driver, Zaikha Wiggins, 27, is accused of backing into a patrol vehicle when officers approached her car.

Police said Wiggins fled on Gratiot Avenue, striking another vehicle and causing it to roll over.

Wiggins was driving west on Metro Parkway when she tried to go around traffic, lost control, hit a curb, went airborne and crashed into the light pole, according to officials.

Wiggins was arrested at the scene and taken to a hospital for injuries she suffered in the crash, police said.

The 5-year-old boy is expected to be OK. He was turned over to family members, police said.

Wiggins is charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding, a five-year felony; resisting and obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony; and third-degree child abuse, a three-year felony.

Police said they are waiting for test results to come back before making a decision on drug or alcohol charges.

Wiggins is expected to be arraigned at the hospital.

You can see video of the crash below, from witness Yousseff Bazzi.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.