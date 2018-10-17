Video shows car crash into light pole after police chase in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Video shows a car lose control and smash into a light pole Tuesday night along westbound Metro Parkway in Clinton Township.

The woman who was behind the wheel was taken into custody. She had a 5-year-old boy in the vehicle with her. He is expected to be OK. He was turned over to family members.

Police said this all started when officers were investigating the vehicle at Gratiot Avenue and 15 Mile Road where it was parked in a parking lot for about an hour. Employees at a business called police.

Officers approached the vehicle and the driver backed up into the patrol vehicle, police said. The woman fled in the vehicle on Gratiot Avenue. She struck another vehicle, causing it to roll over, police said.

The vehicle eventually ended up on busy westbound Metro Parkway. The driver tried to go around traffic but lost control, hit the curb, went airborne and then hit the light pole.

The woman was taken into custody at the crash scene. She is being treated for injuries at a hospital and is expected to face charges.

The video of the crash is from witness Yousseff Bazzi.

