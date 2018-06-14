Warren woman dies after 21-year-old Sterling Heights driver crashes into her motorcycle

A 63-year-old Warren woman was killed while riding a motorcycle in Rochester Hills. (WDIV)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A 63-year-old Warren woman was killed Wednesday when her motorcycle was struck in Rochester Hills, police said.

The woman was riding her 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle at 9:38 p.m. Wednesday in the center lane of eastbound M-59 east of John R. Road, officials said.

A 2012 Hyundai Accent driven by a 21-year-old Sterling Heights woman changed lanes and struck the motorcycle, according to authorities.

Rochester Hills firefighters took the woman to Troy Beaumont Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police said the woman wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Sterling Heights driver was not injured in the crash, police said.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

